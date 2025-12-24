Why Travere Therapeutics Stock Popped by Nearly 14% on Wednesday

Key Points

One analyst believes the company's Filspari has blockbuster potential if it earns FDA approval for a new indication.

A decision on that should come very shortly.

The stock of commercial-stage biotech Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) barreled into the late holiday period in style. On a pair of new analyst notes covering the company, investors piled into its shares to leave them with an almost 14% gain on Hump Day.

Buyout potential

The first of those two updates was authored by Jefferies's Maury Raycroft. He flagged five biotechs as being particularly juicy takeover candidates in 2026, and Travere made the list. The pundit singled out the company's Filspari as being a choice asset, writing that it could be a blockbuster drug for its developer.

The drug has been submitted for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a kidney disorder. The regulator set Jan. 13, 2026, as the deadline for its decision.

In early 2024, Travere won full approval from the American regulator for Filspari to treat another kidney affliction, immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).

Indications are good for the new indication, analyst says

On Wednesday morning, Cantor Fitzgerald published an update on Travere, stating that the FDA was signaling potential approval of Filspari. According to reports, Cantor Fitzgerald believes the agency appears to have some flexibility in approving the drug, which bodes well for its future.

The latest indications, then, seem to be quite positive for Travere's kidney treatment. Although Raycroft's take is an interesting one, I wouldn't invest in Travere solely on the prospect of a buyout by a strategic investor. Rather, I'd be bullish on the company if I believed the drug could reach, or at least approach, blockbuster status.

