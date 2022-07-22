Why TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Could Be Worth Watching

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at TravelCenters of America’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in TravelCenters of America?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.65x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 6.22x, which means if you buy TravelCenters of America today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that TravelCenters of America should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that TravelCenters of America’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from TravelCenters of America?

NasdaqGS:TA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for TravelCenters of America, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TA appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on TA, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on TA should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about TravelCenters of America as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for TravelCenters of America and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in TravelCenters of America, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

