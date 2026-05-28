Why Is TransUnion (TRU) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TransUnion (TRU). Shares have added about 0.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TransUnion due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

TransUnion's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

TransUnion delivered adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share in the first quarter of 2026, growing 12.4% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 6.3%.

Quarterly revenues were $1.25 billion, rising 13.7% from the year-ago period and topping the consensus mark of $1.21 billion by 3.1%. Organic constant-currency revenue growth was 10.7%, reflecting continued momentum across the key U.S. verticals.

TRU’s U.S. Markets Lead Revenue Mix

TransUnion’s U.S. Markets segment generated $975.1 million in revenues in the quarter, driven by Financial Services at $500.5 million. Emerging Verticals produced $334.7 million, while Consumer Interactive contributed $139.9 million.

Management characterized the operating backdrop as relatively stable through mid-April, with customer demand and volume trends tracking at or ahead of expectations. The company highlighted commercial momentum in credit marketing and fraud solutions, alongside ongoing traction in non-credit offerings.

TransUnion Shows Breadth Across International Regions

TRU’s International segment posted $274 million in revenues, with results varying by geography. The U.K. delivered $72.2 million, while Latin America contributed $53.9 million and Canada produced $43.3 million. Africa revenues were $20.9 million.

Offsetting those areas of strength, India revenues were $61.6 million and the Asia Pacific revenues were $22.1 million. Management noted that performance across India, Latin America and the Asia Pacific is expected to improve as 2026 progresses, supported by gradual recoveries and better comps in certain markets.

TRU’s Profitability Reflects Stronger EBITDA, Margin Down

TransUnion reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $437.9 million, up 10.3% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2%, down from 36.2% in the prior-year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to TransUnion increased to $397.1 million from $148.1 million a year ago, benefiting from a $225.5-million gain on the acquisition of an affiliate. Operating expenses rose year over year, with the cost of services at $519.5 million and selling, general and administrative expenses at $329.1 million.

TransUnion Highlighted AI & Mortgage-Related Tailwinds

TRU emphasized that AI is driving growth in two ways: higher data use among certain customers and faster product innovation. Management pointed to new AI-enabled offerings built on OneTru, including an analytics workflow that uses Google’s Gemini models to streamline advanced credit modeling and support more frequent model development.

In mortgage, management cited a late-February rate dip that briefly lifted refi-driven activity, contributing to stronger-than-expected mortgage performance. For the quarter, mortgage revenues increased 50%, and management also discussed early assessment and prequalification activity as areas supporting data use.

TRU’s Balance Sheet Shifts With Mexico Acquisition

TransUnion ended the quarter with $733 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $5.6 billion in debt, with the leverage ratio rising modestly to 2.8X following the Trans Union de Mexico transaction. The company said that it funded the roughly $660-million purchase primarily with $520 million drawn from its revolving credit facility plus cash on hand.

Cash provided by operating activities was $84.2 million in the quarter versus $52.5 million a year ago. Capital expenditure was $65.2 million, representing about 5% of revenues. The company also repurchased $12.1 million in common stock during the quarter and has stated that it expects to increase repurchases over the remainder of 2026 under its authorization.

TransUnion’s Outlook Raised With Acquisition Contribution

For the second quarter of 2026, TRU guided revenues of $1.271-$1.283 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.13-$1.15. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $439-$445 million, implying a margin of 34.5-34.7%.

For 2026, the company guided revenues of $5.10-$5.135 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.68-$4.75. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $1.796-$1.816 billion, with a margin of 35.2-35.4%. Management said the higher end of the guidance incorporates the addition of Trans Union de Mexico, while maintaining its organic constant-currency growth outlook of 8-9%, balancing the first-quarter outperformance against macro uncertainty.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Estimates review followed a upward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, TransUnion has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

TransUnion has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.