Why TransMedics Stock Was a Big Star This Week

What happened

The latest quarterly earnings report from healthcare equipment company TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) brought a great many bulls back to the stock. On the back of convincing beats on analyst estimates plus strong guidance, the share price was up nearly 18% week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

On Wednesday, TransMedics published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. For the former period, it booked $31.4 million in revenue, which was a mighty 225% higher year over year. Compounding that, the niche healthcare company significantly trimmed its net loss -- this came in at $6.7 million, or $0.21 per share, a notable improvement over Q4 2021's $12.7 million shortfall.

Both headline figures were far better than analysts expected. Collectively, prognosticators following TransMedics stock were anticipating slightly under $24.5 million in revenue and a $0.30-per-share net loss.

During the quarter, TransMedics benefited handsomely from the expansion of its national organ care system, under which its main activity (organ transplants) is conducted. The company sells the only multiple organ transplant system currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Now what

If anything, TransMedics' revenue guidance was even more encouraging than those vast top- and bottom-line improvements. For full-year 2023, the company is forecasting total revenue of $138 million to $145 million. That would be at least 48% higher than the 2022 result, while the range is comfortably higher than the $134.7 million average analyst estimate.

10 stocks we like better than TransMedics Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TransMedics Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TransMedics Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.