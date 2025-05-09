Why TransMedics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of next-generation transplant technology platform TransMedics (NASDAQ: TMDX) were up 21% as of noon ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

TransMedics reported first-quarter results that saw revenue balloon 48% and the company's net income margin rise from 13% a year ago to 18% today.

On top of these results blowing away analysts' expectations, management raised its 2025 sales guidance from 23% at the midpoint to 30%, sparking an optimistic reaction from the market.

TransMedics' in-house logistics are paying early dividends

TransMedics' Organ Care System (OCS) and National OCS Platform (NOP) have moved the organ transplant industry into a new era. As opposed to the less-effective, traditional ice storage previously used in transplants, the company's OCS keeps livers, hearts, and lungs perfused with blood and functioning while in transit to a donee.

While this upgrade alone allows for longer travel time for donated organs (and higher success rates), TransMedics took things to the next level when it started to buy planes for its logistics services in 2023.

Immediately put to use in 49% of NOP flight missions in Q1 of 2024, the company's planes now cover 78% of these flights in Q1 2025. This streamlining logistical network helped TransMedics' net income spike 111% from last year and makes the company a true end-to-end solution for organ transplants.

However, just because TransMedics has seemingly reached new levels of profitability, don't think its growth days are over.

Transplanting 3,715 organs in 2024 -- and I'd guess somewhere slightly above 1,000 in Q1 -- the company believes it can grow to 10,000 transplants by 2028.

With its next-gen lung and heart systems -- the company's smaller segments -- set to enter clinical trials later this year, TransMedics should have plenty of growth ahead.

