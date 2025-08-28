Why TransAlta Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now

TransAlta TAC is dedicated to advancing clean electricity by providing customer-centered power solutions. With its emphasis on sustainable energy initiatives, the company is well-positioned to transition toward a low-carbon future. Given its growth opportunities, TAC makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Utility Electric Power industry.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company a promising investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections for TAC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 12 cents, which implies a massive year-over-year rise of 233.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has increased 17.9% to 33 cents in the past 30 days.

TransAlta’s Return to Shareholders

The company has steadily enhanced shareholder value through regular dividend payments, raising dividends 12 times over the past five years. Its current dividend yield is 1.56%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's average of 1.15%.

TAC’s Share Repurchase Program

TransAlta is executing a share repurchase program as part of its capital allocation strategy to boost shareholder value. Year to date, the company has bought back 1.9 million shares at an average price of $12.42 per share.

Key Catalysts for TAC’s Expansion

TransAlta is focusing on renewable energy projects designed to address customer-specific needs, including storage solutions. TAC has set a goal to add 1.75 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable capacity by 2028, supported by $3.5 billion in planned investment. The company also targets expanding its development pipeline to 10 GW by 2028, emphasizing customer-centered renewables and storage.

TransAlta Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, TransAlta shares have risen 19.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks related to the same industry are National Grid NGG, NiSource, Inc. NI and Fortis FTS, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NGG’s (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS stands at $5.25, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 47.1%.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.9%. The consensus estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.88, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 7.4%.



FTS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.1%. The consensus mark for 2025 EPS stands at $2.50, which calls for a year-over-year increase of 4.6%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortis (FTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.