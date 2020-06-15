Why Traders and Investors Should Ignore Data Right Now

Economic data has always been important to traders. When I was in the interbank forex market in Tokyo, for example, we would come back to the dealing room late at night so as to be at our desks for the release of major U.S. data points, things like the jobs report and GDP numbers, often working into the early morning after “the figures” came out. I will never forger the expectant calm that befell those usually frenetic offices as everyone waited for the releases, followed by a burst of chaotic activity until the market found a level and we could all go home.

The real chaos always came if the numbers missed expectations by a wide margin. Those expectations, calculated by each firm’s team of economists using proprietary models, were already priced into every market, so even when the numbers showed a very weak or extremely strong economy, there would be a muted reaction if that matched the consensus estimate. Real movement happened on a miss. That was the case because, most of the time, those estimates were remarkably accurate.

Now, though, it seems that the economists don’t have a clue what to expect, and the market has come to accept that.

The latest example came this morning with the release of the Empire State Index, that records business activity in the state of New York. Economists had, on average forecast a reading of negative 30, but the actual number came in at -0.2. That does indicate that conditions are slightly worse than last month, but it is an awful lot better than the guesses going in. The report also included a “future conditions” reading of 56.5, the highest level in over a decade.

That is really good news, so one would expect a positive reaction in the market. This, however, is what happened to S&P futures following the 8:30 release:

The contract climbed a negligible 8 points on the news, then gave that back and more to be below its level before the release by 8:43.

Look, I know it is only one state out of 50, but New York was the hardest hit state in the pandemic and has such a huge economy, so you would think such a massive, positive miss of expectations for economic conditions there would be a big deal. You would expect it to at least cause more than a shrug of the shoulders from the market.

Nor is that the only example of a market that is basically ignoring actual data.

On June 5, we saw the most shocking jobs report of my lifetime when compared to expectations. Economists’ forecasts going into that release were for a loss of 8 million jobs and an unemployment rate of 20%. Instead, the economy gained 2.5 million jobs, with unemployment at 13.3%.

Unsurprisingly, stocks did trade higher that day, but just a couple of trading days later, we were below the pre-numbers level.

There are a lot of possible explanations for that kind of disconnect. You could ignore their previous record of accuracy and say that “experts” are obviously anything but, or that it reflects the times we live in, where facts and truth have been degraded to irrelevance, for example.

As usual, though, the simple explanation, the one that doesn’t spring from any political bias or involve any complex conspiracies, is the most likely.

Economists predict using models. They use patterns from the past to predict the future. Usually, that works well. But there has never been an almost total shutdown of a peacetime U.S. economy, nor has there ever been an immediate fiscal and monetary response to a crisis that is measured in the trillions. How can we possibly know which of those influences will prove to be the most powerful a few months from now?

Economic models are basically useless right now. There is no past experience to model from. Even if there were, viruses are living, unpredictable things. Those that study them tell us frequently that predicting their behavior and impact is difficult, yet economists, with no epidemiology training, are trying to do just that.

The message for traders is clear. The best position going into any data release right now is no position and trying to piggy-back on an initial reaction to numbers is a dangerous game to play. For longer-term investors, the failure of forecasts also suggests a strategy: avoid the temptation to react to data. You should have levels at which you will buy for the long-term and maybe at which you will trim or at least rebalance your holdings, but they must be levels that are independent of any numbers releases and which will remain until things settle down.

I usually urge investors to prioritize data over opinions and everything else, but right now is different. The system of forecasting data is broken, so the data itself can be best ignored as short-term influences.

