Markets
TTD

Why Trade Desk Stock Surged 24% This Past Week

February 19, 2023 — 06:04 am EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) soared 24% over the past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the advertising technology provider's growth proved resilient despite an industrywide downturn.

So what

Investors cheered Trade Desk's fourth-quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The adtech platform's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $491 million. Trade Desk's performance was much better than that of its larger rivals Meta Platforms and Alphabet, which both saw their ad sales decline in the fourth quarter.

"I don't think we've ever had the level of industry outperformance in our six years or so as a public company as we did in 2022. And it means that we can be very confident that we're gaining share and that our platform continues to gain traction with advertisers," said CEO Jeff Green during a conference call with analysts.

All told, Trade Desk's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 28% to $245 million. These strong results and encouraging ongoing sales trends prompted Trade Desk to announce a new $700 million share repurchase program.

Now what

Trade Desk is providing marketers the tools to effectively reach consumers at a time when privacy initiatives are weakening Facebook's and Google's data-collection and ad-targeting capabilities. Trade Desk is a leader in the rapidly expanding connected TV market. Its partnerships with leading streaming services, such as Disney and Paramount Global, should continue to fuel the growth of its highly regarded ad platform.

Find out why Trade Desk is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Trade Desk is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Trade Desk, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.