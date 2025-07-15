Why The Trade Desk Stock Skyrocketed Tuesday Morning

Key Points The Trade Desk is a leader in the digital advertising field.

It boasts a long track record of growth.

The stock will be joining the S&P 500 index on Friday.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) charged higher by as much as 14% on Tuesday morning. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, the stock was still up by 9.6%.

The catalyst that sent the digital advertising stock surging was the announcement that the company would be joining one of the premier stock market indexes.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Meet the newest member of the S&P 500

After the market closed on Monday, S&P Global revealed that The Trade Desk would be joining the S&P 500. The stock will be replacing ANSYS before the market opens on Friday. In the press release that provided details of the reshuffling, S&P Global noted, "S&P constituent Synopsys will acquire ANSYS in a deal expected to be complete on July 17."

Stocks often rise when they initially join a benchmark index because mutual funds and exchange-traded funds based on that index must buy shares of the new component to keep their holdings aligned with it.

Should investors buy The Trade Desk now?

In isolation, the fact that The Trade Desk is joining the S&P 500 is no reason to buy the stock, but there are plenty of other reasons to be bullish about the programmatic advertising leader.

The Trade Desk has a long track record of innovation, as evidenced by the release of Kokai, a platform infused with artificial intelligence (AI) designed to facilitate digital ad buying. That system can access more than 13 million ad impressions each second, providing actionable insights for advertisers within milliseconds.

A rare misstep in transitioning customers to Kokai in the fourth quarter of 2024 caused the company to miss its guidance for the first time in 33 quarters, which sent the stock careening lower. However, the company has since returned to form, generating robust growth in 2025's first quarter.

Trading at 34 times next year's expected earnings, The Trade Desk is significantly discounted relative to its average multiple of 46 over the past three years.

Its ascension to the S&P 500 only solidifies the opportunity, as evidenced by its long track record of growth, industry-leading technology, and discounted price tag. That's why The Trade Desk is a buy.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $425,505 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $39,604 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $680,559!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2025

Danny Vena has positions in The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Synopsys and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Ansys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.