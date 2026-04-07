Why The Trade Desk CEO Is Putting $150 Million Into His Own Stock

Key Points

Buying after a 80% drop suggests the CEO sees an opportunity.

This is a bet on the industry, not just the company.

Investors should focus on the underlying thesis, not the buy signal.

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Most CEOs say they believe in their company. Fewer actually back it up in a meaningful way -- especially when things aren't going well.

That's what makes this move from The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) CEO Jeff Green worth paying attention to now. In early 2026, Green bought roughly $150 million worth of his company's stock. The size is notable. But the timing matters, too.

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The Trade Desk stock had already fallen more than 80% from its highs. The company had just gone through a rough patch, including its first earnings miss in years. At the same time, competition from the likes of Amazon was becoming harder to ignore.

Green's latest purchase signifies a few major things.

A bet against the market's view

The most important point to note in this move is this: Green didn't step in when the stock was rising. He stepped in after sentiment turned utterly negative. So investors should view this move in that context. By buying now, he's pushing back against the market's current view -- that the company's future growth is permanently impaired and that competition will eventually weigh on its long-term prospects.

On one end, it's important to note that founders like Green don't usually make purchases of this size casually. This looks more like a belief that the market has gone too far in the wrong direction. For investors, the key isn't to blindly follow the CEO, but to decide whether you agree with him and his reasoning. So what is that reasoning?

A bet on transition, not destruction

Green's latest move is less about a broad bet on "growth recovery" and more about a few specific things going right.

First, The Trade Desk's AI platform (Kokai) needs to keep delivering strong return on investment to advertisers. If advertisers see better performance, they will continue to increase their spending on the platform.

Second, advertisers need to continue valuing transparency and flexibility. The Trade Desk helps companies buy ads across many platforms, rather than locking into one ecosystem. That model only works if brands don't fully shift toward closed platforms like Amazon or Google.

Third, access to premium ad inventory -- especially in connected TV -- must remain available. If too much of that inventory gets concentrated in a few hands, it could limit the company's reach. The Trade Desk must continue to partner with companies like Netflix and Walmart to remain relevant.

Put simply, Green is betting that the open, multi-platform advertising model still has a future. For investors, those are the key areas that we need to focus on in the coming quarters.

So what does this mean for investors?

What makes this purchase stand out isn't just the $150 million. It's what that money represents. Green isn't just buying shares. He's buying into a future where advertisers still want choice, not just the convenience offered by closed platforms like Google or Amazon. If that future plays out, this could look like a smart move.

We investors need to decide whether we agree with him that this industry will prevail, and The Trade Desk will continue to play an important role in the global advertising market.

Should you buy stock in The Trade Desk right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, The Trade Desk, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.