Why is The Trade Desk Betting Big on AI to Power Its Core Advantage?

Despite operating in an uncertain macro environment with fluctuating ad budgets, The Trade Desk's TTD aggressive push into AI is a strategic move to secure its long-term position in digital advertising. Its ability to harness AI not only enhances performance for advertisers but also creates a durable competitive advantage. A breakthrough in TTD’s AI strategy is its next-generation platform, Kokai, which is built with AI at its core and designed to enhance decision-making across every stage of the advertising process.

From identity resolution and impression valuation to performance prediction, spend forecasting, pricing, fraud detection, creative generation, supply-path optimization and insight discovery—AI through Kokai has improved nearly every aspect of Solimar. AI is quickly simplifying development and coding, acting as a powerful productivity booster. At TTD, AI tools are integrated throughout; every engineer uses them for coding and testing, leading to increased productivity.

AI is also making ad decisioning smarter by enhancing how advertisers match with the best opportunities, while boosting the value of rich datasets like first-party and retail data. TTD combines large-scale processing—millions of decisions per second—across extensive data inputs with a highly trusted, objective dataset, deep publisher integrations and a leading data marketplace. This data-driven foundation is naturally reinforced by AI, which is why TTD has been investing in it for years to achieve better results and capture a larger market share.

While AI brings clear benefits, it also introduces challenges such as high computing costs, ongoing model training needs, regulatory scrutiny over data and intense competition from well-funded tech giants. However, TTD’s focused strategy of building AI specifically for advertising use cases provides a distinct edge over broader, less specialized rivals.

Can Market Rivals Match TTD’s AI-Driven Productivity Edge?

Magnite, Inc. MGNI continues to evaluate and deploy the most effective AI capabilities to enhance its industry-leading platform, while making targeted investments to drive greater efficiency. Magnite believes its sell-side position, with strong supply access and scaled, interoperable data, positions it as a long-term winner in digital advertising. By applying AI across its platform, it is modernizing workflows, automating manual processes, improving audience and inventory matching, and enhancing programmatic execution. Even with the rise of autonomous agents, Magnite sees infrastructure, aggregation and interoperability as increasingly critical to enabling efficient, secure transactions at scale. CTV forms the majority of its business, driven by streaming growth and strength in AI-powered transactions.

Agentic AI in advertising has emerged as a new and incremental growth tailwind for PubMatic, Inc.’s PUBM business. PubMatic is enabling AI adoption across the open Internet. Emerging revenue streams, including Activate, commerce media and new AI solutions, nearly doubled in 2025, accounting for about 10% of total revenues. Its Agentic AI Accelerator Program enables partners to launch and scale campaigns within weeks, with nearly 100 early applicants—marking the fastest adoption of any product launch. This momentum highlights a major growth opportunity, with agentic AI expected to power 25% of digital ads by 2028 and 50% by 2030.

TTD Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of TTD have lost 57.4% in the past year against the Zacks Internet – Services industry’s growth of 76.6%.



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Valuation-wise, TTD seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of B. In terms of forward price/earnings, TTD’s shares are trading at 17.73X, lower than the Internet Services industry’s 25.38X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings for 2026 has been marginally revised downwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.