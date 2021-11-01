Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Tractor Supply (TSCO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this retailer for farmers and ranchers reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Tractor Supply, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.80 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.76%.

Over the last 30 days, nine estimates have moved higher for Tractor Supply compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 11.87%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $8.42 per share represents a change of +22.56% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Tractor Supply. Over the past month, 12 estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.87%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Tractor Supply earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Tractor Supply have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 7.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

