Why TPI Composites Stock Got a Lift Today

What happened

Shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shot up in early morning trading Thursday, popping by as much as 11%. In recent months, the world's largest independent manufacturer of composite wind blades has received multiple analyst downgrades, and its shares have been slammed. So when an analyst upgrades such a stock, it's understandable that the market would react strongly. As of 12:21 p.m. ET, the stock's gains had moderated, though it was still up by 4.4%.

So what

UBS (NYSE: UBS) analyst Jon Windham just upgraded his rating on TPI Composites stock to neutral from sell, according to StreetInsider.com.

Image source: Getty Images.

In early November, Windham downgraded his rating on the stock and slashed his price target by more than half to $20 a share. At that time, he said he saw supply constraints, the potential extension of the federal government's renewable electricity production tax credit, and margin pressures for TPI Composites' key customers as notable factors that would hit demand for its wind blades and drag on its earnings through 2022.

TPI Composites is already trading well below Windham's prior price target -- it closed Wednesday's session at $15.17 a share. Now, the analyst believes the stock's valuation reflects his view for "prolonged demand and earnings weakness" for the company.

So, while he did upgrade his rating on TPI Composites stock, Windham decreased his price target on it to $16 a share, meaning the analyst pretty much sees it stagnating where it is now for the next year.

TPI Composites shares sank by a whopping 47% in the month of November, driven downward by a dismal set of third-quarter numbers, a weak outlook, and multiple analyst downgrades that followed hard on the heels of its earnings release. Windham also pointed out three reasons behind the stock's sharp drop: Weak Q3 numbers and guidance cuts; the subsequent reductions in analysts' consensus estimates for its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA); and equity dilution from the stock warrants the company recently issued.

Now what

As a contract manufacturer of wind blades for some of the largest wind turbine companies in the world, TPI Composites has a really promising business, with obvious growth catalysts as nations across the globe work to transition more of their energy production from fossil fuels to renewable sources. Yet the company faces multiple challenges in the near term, and with management projecting low demand for wind blades in 2022 as well, it's not surprising to see analysts being cautious about their price targets on this renewable energy stock.

10 stocks we like better than TPI Composites

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TPI Composites wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends TPI Composites. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.