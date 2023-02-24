Why TPG RE Finance Trust Trounced the Market This Week

What happened

Investors clearly had plenty of trust in TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) this week; after all, the company's shares flew nearly 8% higher over the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The reason why wasn't hard to figure out -- the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) published an investor-pleasing set of quarterly and annual operating results after market hours on Tuesday.

So what

This, plus a supplemental breakdown, revealed that TPG booked over $100 million in interest income in the fourth quarter. This filtered down into a net income figure of $32.6 million based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), equating to $0.42 per share. That was more than double the $0.18 collectively expected by analysts tracking the stock, so it was little wonder that the market reacted so positively.

Late 2022 certainly wasn't an easy period for mREITs like TPG, as the Federal Reserve's series of inflation-fighting interest rate rises played havoc with their business.

In its earnings release, TPG quoted CEO Doug Bouquard as attributing its good showing to "a strong liquidity position and positive asset management resolutions."

Now what

Bouquard added that "we have confidence that the strength of the entire TPG platform will enable us to opportunistically lend into a more attractive market in 2023."

The company did not proffer guidance for either its current (first) quarter or the entirety of 2023. It did say that it has either closed, or is currently closing, two first mortgage loans. Combined, these have a total commitment amount of nearly $124 million; they also have initial funding of over $111 million.

10 stocks we like better than Tpg Re Finance Trust

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tpg Re Finance Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.