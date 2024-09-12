Why Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $176.18, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.31% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $4.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.87%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $79.39 billion, indicating a 0.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.44 per share and a revenue of $317.35 billion, signifying shifts of -15.42% and +1.68%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toyota Motor Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.65% upward. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.44.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.71.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

