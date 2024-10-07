Why Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the latest trading day at $177.32, indicating a -1.5% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.6% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.39, down 32.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $79.78 billion, indicating a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $323.54 billion, indicating changes of -14.4% and +3.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.68% upward. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.61.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

