Markets
CURV

Why Torrid Holdings Stock Tumbled This Week

Contributor
Jeremy Bowman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV) took a dive this week after the plus-size women's apparel brand posted disappointing top-line results in its third-quarter earnings report and offered weaker-than-expected guidance.

As a result, the stock was down 28% for the week as of Friday afternoon trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A woman smiling in a park with her arm raised as soap bubbles float around her.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Despite its solid growth in Q3, the market hammered the stock for missing sales estimates. Comparable sales increased 14% with revenue up 13% to $306.2 million, which was below expectations at $312.2 million.

Even as sales growth disappointed, profitability was up robustly with gross margin increasing from 35.4% a year ago and 38.3% two years ago to 40.9%. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were up 79% to $55.2 million, giving it an EBITDA margin of 18%. Adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.17 to $0.25 ahead of estimates at $0.23.

CEO Liz Munoz said:

Our results reflect continued execution against our key strategic initiatives, and we are energized by the momentum in our unified commerce model. We continue to evolve our product offering, enhance our digital marketing strategies and provide an exceptional customer experience that drives excitement and engagement as we remain committed to serving this largely underserved community.

Torrid's guidance was also a bit weaker than expected and called for slimming profit margins. In Q4, the company sees $325 million to $335 million compared to estimates at $339 million, and called for adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $40 million due in part to constraints from supply-chain disruptions. That also led to a slight cut in the top end of its full-year revenue guidance from $1.31 billion to $1.3 billion.

Now what

Torrid shares fell 28% on Thursday after the report came out, but the sell-off seems overdone, especially as the headwinds the company is facing seem to be at the macro level and short term in nature. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just around 12 now, which seems like a great price for a steadily growing retailer penetrating an underserved niche in the apparel sector .

If the company can put up more quarters like the one it just reported, the stock could easily double or do even better from here.

10 stocks we like better than Torrid Holdings Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Torrid Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CURV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular