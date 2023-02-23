Why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Toronto-Dominion Bank in Focus

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is headquartered in Toronto, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 4.03% since the start of the year. The retail and wholesale bank is paying out a dividend of $0.71 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.2% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 3.08% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.83 is up 2.9% from last year. Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.60%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Toronto-Dominion's current payout ratio is 40%, meaning it paid out 40% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

TD is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $6.66 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.62%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that TD is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

