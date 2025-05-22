Why Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Trounced the Market Today

An encouraging quarterly earnings report was the catalyst sending Toronto-Dominion Bank's (NYSE: TD) stock higher on Thursday. It closed the trading session up by more than 3%, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index essentially flatlined.

A double beat for quarter No. 2

Toronto-Dominion's total non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted revenue for its fiscal second quarter of 2025 was slightly over 15.1 billion Canadian dollars ($10.9 billion), up from the CA$13.8 billion ($9.9 billion) it earned in the same frame of 2024. That was on the back of growth in both net loans and total assets, which rose by nearly 1% and almost 5% year over year, respectively.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Adjusted net income went in the other direction, slipping to a bit over CA$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion) from the year-ago profit of almost CA$3.8 billion ($2.7 billion). The former figure was CA$1.97 ($1.42) on a per-share basis.

Both headline fundamentals comfortably beat the consensus analyst estimates. On average, professional researchers tracking Toronto-Dominion's stock were expecting CA$13.6 billion ($9.8 billion) for revenue, and a per-share, adjusted net income figure of CA$1.83 ($1.32).

In terms of its activities, the bank's largest -- Canadian personal and commercial banking -- saw a net income decline of 4%; it attributed this to higher provisioning for credit losses and noninterest expenses. Those operations saw a 3% increase in revenue, however.

Meanwhile, Toronto-Dominion's U.S. retail banking unit saw its adjusted net income fall by 16% in U.S. dollar terms. The company said this was due mainly to higher governance and control expenditures.

American struggles

On a more positive note, Toronto-Dominion did well with its wealth management and insurance, and wholesale banking divisions -- reported net income growth for the pair was 14% and 16%, respectively. Wealth management benefited from strong inflows from institutional clients, while the latter notched a new record for revenue.

Although the twin beats were satisfying, I think investors should be concerned with the company's struggles in the U.S. market. This will be the part of its operations to keep a sharp eye on going forward.

Should you invest $1,000 in Toronto-Dominion Bank right now?

Before you buy stock in Toronto-Dominion Bank, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Toronto-Dominion Bank wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $644,254!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $807,814!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 169% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.