Why Torchlight Energy Stock Fell 28% in Early Trading Today

What happened

Shares of energy company Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell as much as 28% in the first 90 minutes of trading on June 23. That follows on losses of around 25% from the previous trading day. And yet the shares are still up some 600% or so since the start of the year. This is not normal trading action.

So what

Oil and natural gas prices were higher in early trading today, so today's drop isn't related to the commodities that underpin Torchlight Energy's business. And while Torchlight is in the middle of a merger with Canada's Metamaterial, the last news on that front came out on June 21. So that's not likely the issue today. Which leaves one last option: Reddit message boards, which have taken up Torchlight as a so-called meme stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

The ups and downs of meme stocks are frighteningly dramatic and unpredictable. Today is just one more example of the extreme volatility being caused by this speculative group of traders. And in Torchlight Energy's case, that's on top of a very complex merger deal with Metamaterial, which is basically just looking to get a U.S. listing. In fact, after the deal is fully consummated, the plan is for the combined entity to jettison Torchlight Energy's energy operations. The complexity of this agreement is part of the reason Reddit message boards have been attracted to the stock, but at this point any fundamental underpinning to the stock moves is likely gone -- emotion is the name of the game right now.

Now what

Long-term investors buy a stock to benefit from the long-term growth of a company, not in the hope that they can sell the stock at a higher price to someone else and make a quick buck (profiting from what is often called the greater fool theory). Right now, with Torchlight Energy, investors should probably be watching the madness and popular delusions of the speculative class safely from the sidelines.

10 stocks we like better than Torchlight Energy Resources

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Torchlight Energy Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.