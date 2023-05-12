Why Topgolf Callaway Stock Plunged 24% This Week

What happened

Sometimes, confirming investors' worst fears is enough to send a stock sharply lower, and that's exactly what we saw with shares of Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG) this week. First-quarter earnings were fine, but a small change in guidance sent shares lower.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Topgolf Callaway fell as much as 24% this week and closed the week down 22.8%.

So what

Revenue was up 12.2% to $1.17 billion, but net income dropped 71.2% to $25 million, or $0.13 per share. Management said that investments in operating expenses led to the drop in earnings, partly due to the cost of building 11 new Topgolf facilities this year.

Management did update guidance, and that seems to be what investors grabbed onto. The bottom end of revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) guidance were increased by $5 million, with the revenue range now at $4.42 billion to $4.47 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $315 million to $325 million. But the same venue sales guidance was reduced from "high single digit %" growth to "mid-to-high single digit %" growth, and that was enough to send the stock lower.

Now what

The comments around lower guidance were largely understandable, as companies spend less on corporate events at locations like Topgolf. But that's going to hit results, and investors didn't like to hear it.

On the plus side, Topgolf will open 11 new locations this year, and eight will open in the fourth quarter. So 2024 looks like another solid growth year. For long-term investors, this dip looks like a buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Topgolf Callaway Brands

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Topgolf Callaway Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands. The Motley Fool recommends Topgolf Callaway Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.