Why Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Could Be Worth Watching

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$24.99 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$17.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Topgolf Callaway Brands' current trading price of US$17.46 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Topgolf Callaway Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Topgolf Callaway Brands?

Topgolf Callaway Brands appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 21.52x is currently well-above the industry average of 8.09x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Topgolf Callaway Brands’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Topgolf Callaway Brands look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Topgolf Callaway Brands' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 90%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MODG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MODG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MODG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MODG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Topgolf Callaway Brands, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Topgolf Callaway Brands.

If you are no longer interested in Topgolf Callaway Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

