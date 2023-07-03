Why Top Financial Group Stock Dived Suddenly Today

What happened

One trading day after its price zoomed 20% higher, Top Financial Group (NASDAQ: TOP) stock abruptly reversed course. On Monday's abbreviated session, it closed more than 14% lower. The lurch was due to a new fundraising effort announced by the company.

So what

In a regulatory document filed that day, Top Financial revealed it aims to float up to $300 million worth of financial securities. These will take the form of ordinary (read: common) shares, warrants, and debt instruments, among other types of securities.

The company added that it might utilize one or several of these types, and offerings will be made from time to time at prices that have yet to be determined.

The negative investor reaction to Top Financial's news was understandable. After all, the Hong Kong company's Nasdaq-listed stock has a market cap of less than $283 million. If it floats an issue of securities at even, say, one-fifth of its stated maximum all at once, such an issue would be heavily dilutive to existing shareholders.

Now what

Perhaps, though, this is a case of Top Financial making hay while the sun shines. The company released its full-year fiscal 2023 results last Friday, and they buttressed its case for raising more funds. After all, revenue surged 24% higher over the previous year, while the ambitious financial services provider managed to keep its net income more or less even over that stretch.

The company is also clearly having success widening its revenue base; it was previously very heavily dependent on the income from futures trading commissions. This declined steeply from almost 95% in 2021 to under 45% in fiscal 2023.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.