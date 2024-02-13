Why Top AI Stock C3.ai Tumbled on Tuesday

One of the leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market was left far behind by investors on Tuesday. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) saw its share price crumble by almost 8% on the back of comments made by a leading executive in the AI field, as well as regulatory developments overseas. That decline was far sharper than the 1.4% drop of the bellwether S&P 500 index that day.

Altman speaks, and the EU legislates

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sounded a note of caution about the rapid advance of AI technology. In a live video interview, he said of it: "There's some things in there that are easy to imagine where things really go wrong." In many ways, Altman is the face of AI, as his company developed the massively popular ChatGPT software.

Altman wasn't being apocalyptic, but his concerns were striking, given that he and OpenAI have risen to great prominence on AI applications. He clarified his position by saying that "I'm much more interested in the very subtle societal misalignments where we just have these systems out in society and, through no particular ill intention, things just go horribly wrong."

In another development, two committees at the European Union's (EU) European Parliament ratified that body's AI Act. This is a set of rules that will form the framework of AI regulation in the 27-nation EU.

Not all is sunshine and roses with AI

While Altman was more cautious than pessimistic in his statements and the AI Act has been percolating for quite some time, neither development cheered investors. AI is already a powerful technology, and care must be taken to utilize it properly. Yet investors often don't want to hear the potential downsides, nor are they eager to see the dawn of what might be considered excessive regulation.

Should you invest $1,000 in C3.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in C3.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and C3.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.