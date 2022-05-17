Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

What happened

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This marked the second consecutive day of big losses for the pharma stock.

The sell-off came after Tonix announced a 1-for-32 reverse stock split on Monday afternoon. This stock split took effect today.

So what

Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company. That's certainly the case for Tonix.

The company's board of directors approved the 1-for-32 reverse stock split to boost Tonix's share price. This move was needed to meet the $1 minimum bid requirement for the stock to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Prior to the announcement of the reverse split, Tonix's shares had lost nearly two-thirds of their value year to date. The reverse stock split artificially inflates the share price. However, it doesn't change anything about the underlying reasons behind the steep decline. Tonix doesn't have any products on the market yet and continues to burn through its cash.

Now what

The reverse stock split buys Tonix some time to advance its pipeline. The company expects to report interim results from a phase 3 study of TNX-102 SL in treating fibromyalgia in the first quarter of 2023. Tonix has previously reported results from two other late-stage studies of TNX-102 SL in treating fibromyalgia. One study met its primary endpoint, while the other didn't.

10 stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.