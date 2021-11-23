Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Is Up by 6% Today

What happened

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), a rather up-and-down meme stock in the biotech sector, was having a fine day on the market Tuesday. And this wasn't because of some online hype from a meme stock investor; instead the company reported some encouraging news about a key pipeline drug.

So what

Tuesday morning, Tonix was all too happy to announce that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug application for its TNX-1900. That nod paves the way for Tonix to begin a phase 2 study of the drug for the prevention of migraines in chronic patients.

Image source: Getty Images.

The treatment of migraines has been a thorny challenge for biotechs and pharmaceutical companies for many years. According to Tonix, roughly 4 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic migraines, presenting a robust patient base for the company should TNX-1900 eventually be authorized or approved by the regulator.

In the press release trumpeting the FDA's move, Tonix quoted its CEO Seth Lederman as saying of its pipeline drug, "We believe that by engaging and stimulating oxytocin receptors in the trigeminal ganglia, TNX-1900 has the potential to help chronic migraine sufferers."

Oxytocin, a hormone, is perhaps best known for its role in controlling and regulating important aspects of the human reproductive system.

Now what

Tonix said that it anticipates beginning enrollment in the phase 2 study in the second half of next year. The company has ambitions beyond migraine treatment for the drug; it added that it also plans to develop it for craniofacial pain and insulin resistance.

10 stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.