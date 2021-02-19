Why Tompkins Financial (TMP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Tompkins Financial in Focus

Based in Ithaca, Tompkins Financial (TMP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 6.91%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.54 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.86%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.13%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.43%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.16 is up 2.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.56%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Tompkins's current payout ratio is 41%, meaning it paid out 41% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, TMP expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $5.55 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.73%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, TMP is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

