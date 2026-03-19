Why Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Down 14.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Toll Brothers (TOL). Shares have lost about 14.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Toll Brothers due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Toll Brothers Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Toll Brothers' Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Toll Brothers reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31) results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis.



The first-quarter performance was supported by strong demand from higher-income buyers and the resilience of the luxury housing segment. While the build-to-order model remains a core strength, the strategic availability of spec home inventory was also crucial in capturing demand.



However, results were partially offset by persistent macroeconomic headwinds, including elevated mortgage rates and ongoing affordability pressures that continue to weigh on broader housing demand. Performance was further tempered by a modest contraction in home sales gross margins and higher SG&A expenses, which collectively constrained overall profitability.

TOL’s Quarterly Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 by 6.8% and increased 25.1% from the year-ago period.



In the fiscal first quarter, total revenues of $2.15 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.84 billion. The top line increased 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Inside Toll Brothers’ Q1 Results

The company’s total home sales revenues were up 0.5% (above our projection of a 1% year-over-year decline) from the prior-year quarter to $1.85 billion. Home deliveries were down 4.6% from the year-ago quarter to 1,899 units. The average selling price (ASP) of homes delivered was $976,800 for the quarter, up 5.6% from the year-ago level of $924,600.



Net-signed contracts during the quarter were 2,303 units, down year over year from 2,307 units. The value of net signed contracts was $2.38 billion, up year over year from $2.31 billion. At the fiscal first-quarter end, Toll Brothers had a backlog of 5,051 homes, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20%. Potential revenues from backlog declined 13.3% year over year to $6.02 billion. The average price of homes in the backlog was $1,192,300, up from $1,099,200 a year ago.



The cancellation rate (as a percentage of signed contracts) for the reported quarter was 5.4%, down from 5.8% in the prior-year period. TOL’s adjusted home sales gross margin was 24.8%, which contracted 20 basis points (bps) for the quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, as a percentage of home sales revenues, were 13.9%, up from 13.1% reported in the year-ago quarter.

TOL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

TOL had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion at the first-quarter fiscal 2026 end compared with $1.26 billion at the fiscal 2025 end. The debt-to-capital ratio decreased to 24.4% from 26% at the end of fiscal 2025. The net debt-to-capital was 14.2% compared with 15.3% at the fiscal 2025-end. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, the company had $2.2 billion available under its $2.35 billion revolving credit facility, set to mature in February 2030. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, TOL bought back approximately 0.3 million shares for a total of $50.5 million.



At the end of the fiscal first quarter, the company controlled about 74,990 lots, 55.2% of which were under control rather than owned outright, ensuring sufficient land for future expansion.

TOL Unveils Q2 FY26 Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2026, Toll Brothers expects home deliveries in the range of 2,400-2,500 units (compared with 2,899 units delivered in the prior-year quarter) at an average price of $975,000-$985,000 (compared with $933,600 in the year-ago quarter).



Adjusted home sales gross margin is expected to be 25.50%, implying a decline from 26% in the year-ago period. SG&A expenses are estimated to be 10.7% of home sales revenues, indicating a rise from 9.5% in the year-ago period. The company expects the effective tax rate to be 26%.

FY26 Guidance by Toll Brothers

For fiscal 2026, home deliveries are still anticipated to be in the range of 10,300-10,700 units. The estimated range reflects a decline from the fiscal 2025 level of 11,292. It expects the period-end community count to be 480-490. The company is still anticipating the average price of delivered homes to be $970,000-$990,000, indicating growth from $960,200 in fiscal 2025.



Toll Brothers still expects an adjusted home sales gross margin of 26%. This reflects a decline from the 27.3% reported in fiscal 2025. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of home sales revenues, are now projected to be 10.25%, still an increase from the 9.5% reported in fiscal 2025. The company expects the effective tax rate to be 25.5%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.57% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Toll Brothers has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Toll Brothers has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.