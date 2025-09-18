Why Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Up 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Toll Brothers (TOL). Shares have added about 6.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Toll Brothers due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Toll Brothers Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Toll Brothers Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y

Toll Brothers reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended July 31) results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines increased.



Despite ongoing affordability challenges and broader economic uncertainty, the company is benefiting from the strength of its luxury positioning and its higher-income customer base. Toll Brothers remains disciplined in managing both pricing and sales velocity to optimize margins and overall returns. At the same time, it is carefully controlling its speculative home starts, adjusting decisions at the community level to align with localized demand trends.

TOL’s Quarterly Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.73, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59 by 3.9% and grew 3.6% from the year-ago period.



In the fiscal third quarter, total revenues of $2,945.1 million beat the consensus mark of $2,852 million. The top line increased 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Inside Toll Brothers’ Q3 Results

The company’s total home sales revenues were up 6% from the prior-year quarter to $2.9 billion. Home deliveries were up 5% from the year-ago quarter to 2,959 units. The average selling price (ASP) of homes delivered was $973,600 for the quarter, up 0.5% from the year-ago level of $968,200.



Net-signed contracts during the quarter were 2,388 units, down year over year from 2,490 units. The value of net signed contracts was $2.4 billion, which remained constant from last year.



At the fiscal third-quarter end, Toll Brothers had a backlog of 5,492 homes, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19%. Potential revenues from backlog declined 10% year over year to $6.38 billion. The average price of homes in the backlog was $1,161,000, up from $1,044,000 a year ago.



The cancellation rate (as a percentage of signed contracts) for the reported quarter was 7.5%, up from 6.4% in the prior-year period.



TOL’s adjusted home sales gross margin was 27.5%, which contracted 130 basis points (bps) for the quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, as a percentage of home sales revenues, were 8.8%, down 20 bps from the year-ago quarter.

TOL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $852.3 million at the fiscal third-quarter end compared with $1.3 billion at the fiscal 2024-end. The debt-to-capital ratio improved to 26.7% from 27% at the end of fiscal 2024. The net debt-to-capital ratio was 19.3% compared with 15.2% at the fiscal 2024-end. At the end of the fiscal third quarter, the company had $2.19 billion available under its $2.35 billion revolving credit facility, set to mature in February 2030.

During the first six months of fiscal 2025, TOL bought back approximately 1.8 million shares for a total of $201.4 million.



At the end of the fiscal third quarter, the company controlled about 76,800 lots, 57% of which were under control rather than owned outright, ensuring sufficient land for future expansion.

TOL Unveils Q4 Guidance

Toll Brothers expects home deliveries of 3,350 units (compared with 3,431 units delivered in the prior-year quarter) at an average price of $970,000-$980,000 (compared with $950,200 in the year-ago quarter).



Adjusted home sales gross margin is expected to be 27%, implying a decline from 27.9% in the year-ago period. SG&A expenses are estimated to be 8.3% of home sales revenues, indicating to will remain flat year over year. The company expects the effective tax rate to be 25.5%.

Toll Brothers Updates FY25 Guidance

For fiscal 2025, home deliveries are anticipated to be in the range of 11,200 units (from 11,200-11,600 units). The estimated range reflects growth from the fiscal 2024 level of 10,813. It expects the period-end community count to be 440-450.



The average price of delivered homes is expected to be $950,000-$960,000 (from $945,000-$965,000), indicating a decline from $976,900 in fiscal 2024.



Toll Brothers expects an adjusted home sales gross margin of 27.25%. This reflects a decline from the 28.4% reported in fiscal 2024.



SG&A expenses, as a percentage of home sales revenues, are now projected to be 9.4-9.5%, still an increase from the 9.3% reported in fiscal 2024. The company expects the effective tax rate to be 25.1%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.3% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Toll Brothers has a poor Growth Score of F, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Toll Brothers has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.