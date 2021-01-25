Why Tokenized Finance is Finally Ready to Fulfill Its Promise

Mislav Javor is the CEO of AMPnet, software engineer, book author and lecturer. As a blockchain and DeFi evangelist he held workshops and lectures at conferences, universities, and meetups. Beyond professional work, Mislav is a life-long musician and music producer.

When the Ethereum blockchain first launched in 2015, it kicked off a blockchain revolution. For the first time, anyone could issue digital tokens quickly, easily, and for a wide variety of use cases. Speculation was rife that there would be no need for banks or brokers to act as middlemen within a few years because we’d all be exchanging value peer to peer using a blockchain.

Suffice to say, that hasn’t happened. But the idea of tokenizing value has gained significant traction. Once the heady days of the initial coin offering era died down, innovators and entrepreneurs stopped looking for solutions without a problem. Instead, they identified blockchain’s real killer use case – decentralized finance.

Over the last year, the DeFi markets have boomed, recently touching $25 billion of investment in the twelve months leading up to January 2021. So much so, that many have speculated it’s another bubble set to burst.

But that’s not going to happen for one very good reason. DeFi has exploded over the last twelve months due to the willingness of the first generation of adopters to experiment with assets of speculative value. But now that the infrastructure is there, those assets no longer have to remain speculative. DeFi has proved itself, and now there’s an opportunity for blockchain to finally fulfill the promise it initially showed. Outgoing OCC Head Brian Brooks recently warned everyone to “get ready for self-driving banks” based on DeFi protocols. However, the potential stretches far beyond the banking system.

Private Investment is For the Few, Not the Many

To illustrate the point, let’s examine a few real-world problems. Imagine a restaurant owner who runs a successful eatery in a downtown location and has established a good name for herself across her local city. In fact, folks will drive from neighboring cities to dine there. She decides she wants to capitalize on her success by opening a new branch.

There’s just one problem – all her capital is tied up in her existing business, and she doesn’t have enough spare to set up the new location. She’s renting the building she currently uses, so she doesn’t even have the collateral needed for a bank loan.

Even if she finds local private investors who trust in her plans, there’s no easy path for her to get access to their funding. Setting up an LLC and selling share capital is a bureaucratic, time-consuming, and expensive exercise that eats into shareholders' return on investment. Unless someone is buying in for tens of thousands of dollars, it’s not even worthwhile.

A Worldwide Problem

The hypothetical restaurateur just an illustrative example, but you can imagine there are thousands or even millions of small business operators in this type of position. Consider all the lost opportunities and value that result from the direct and indirect costs of the difficulties of obtaining funding. It’s not only the businesses that lose out - but smaller investors also have no opportunity to participate in successfully funding initiatives they would otherwise be able to profit from.

Furthermore, contrast this scenario with how easy it is to trade stocks and shares on the financial markets. Big companies that have undergone an IPO and already have millions in the bank find it easy to crowdsource investment from thousands of shareholders of all sizes worldwide. It illustrates how the current system is designed to ensure that wealth distribution is entirely undemocratic.

Democratizing Access to Markets

Blockchain platforms are now emerging that show the promise of disrupting this status quo and creating a more democratic capital distribution system. Our hypothetical restaurateur could list her business on a platform underpinned by blockchain technology. Whereas established crowdfunding platforms only manage pledges as an escrow tool, blockchain can offer tokenized equity that the investor owns from the moment they put in their stake.

The underlying asset doesn’t need to be limited to business equity. It could apply to a broad range of real-world assets. Consider the burdens involved in the real estate market. Whether it’s private property or commercial real estate, the process of buying and selling can take months. With tokens, parties to a transaction could theoretically exchange quickly and easily.

Whereas commercial real estate ownership tends to be the preserve of the rich, fractional ownership with tokens could also enable smaller business owners to club together to collectively buy commercial premises. If someone needs to move out, they can sell their share as a token on a decentralized marketplace. The same model could apply to markets for other illiquid assets, such as fine art, vintage cars, or racehorses.

DeFi - The Final Piece of the Puzzle

The final piece of the puzzle is perhaps the most powerful and brings us full circle. Decentralized financial infrastructure now offers the potential for these tokenized assets to participate in full-fledged money markets. Secondary markets trading the tokens themselves is just the tip of the iceberg. Someone could put a tokenized stake in a business down as collateral to take out a loan or create synthetic token assets to trade a share of real estate as a derivative.

Underpinning all this needs to be a robust governance system to ensure fair market rules and compliance with the relevant securities legislation. However, now that the decentralized financial infrastructure exists, has been tested, and is fully operational, the rest is simply a matter of good housekeeping.

