Why Toast (TOST) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Toast (TOST) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this restaurant software provider reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Toast, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.06 per share, which is a change of +185.71% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, six estimates have moved higher for Toast compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 500%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.02 per share represents a change of +104.26% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, seven estimates have moved up for Toast versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 116.39% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Toast earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Toast have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 33.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

