Why TMC The Metals Company Stock Skyrocketed Again Today

Key Points Gains for the broader market helped power a double-digit jump for TMC The Metals Company stock.

A stronger-than-expected June jobs report and optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts supported gains for the market.

Political conditions seem to be aligning in TMC's favor.

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) stock posted another day of strong gains in Thursday's trading. The deep sea mining company's share price was up 11.4% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

TMC stock enjoyed a bullish market backdrop today as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both went on to set new record highs. While there wasn't any business-specific news pushing the company's share price higher, a stronger-than-expected June jobs report and other catalysts played a role in raising the company's share price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

TMC stock surges as investors see bullish macroeconomic signals

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published a new report today showing that 147,000 non-farm jobs were added in the U.S. last month, topping the average economist's estimated target for 110,000 jobs added in the month. Jobs growth figures for May and April were also revised upwards.

The jobs report threaded a needle and had investors feeling quite bullish today. The numbers were solid enough to suggest that the economy is holding steady even with some uncertainty connected to tariffs and other trade issues, but there was also nothing in the report that suggested an increase for inflationary pressures. The BLS report pointed to a relatively stable economy but also left the door open for the Federal Reserve to potentially ramp up interest rate cuts, and investors responded by buying into stocks.

What's next for TMC?

TMC is aiming to be a frontrunner in new deep sea mining operations, and it appears that things may be falling into place for the company. As of today's market close, TMC stock is up 531% across 2025's trading.

While the huge valuation run-up suggests that there could be the potential for significant downside volatility in the near term, it looks like the company could be on the verge of tapping into huge growth opportunities. The Trump administration is making domestic mineral sourcing a key economic and national security initiative amid tense geopolitical relations with China, and deep sea mining could play a big role in the push.

Should you invest $1,000 in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $692,914!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $963,866!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.