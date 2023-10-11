Why TJX (TJX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with TJX (TJX) standing at $89.25, reflecting a +0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

The the stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has fallen by 3.83% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.9% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 12.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.04 billion, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $53.68 billion, which would represent changes of +19.29% and +7.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, TJX holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.56, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.14 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.