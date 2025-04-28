Why TJX (TJX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with TJX (TJX) standing at $127.13, reflecting a +0.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen an increase of 7.06% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.23%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.97 billion, indicating a 3.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $58.75 billion, signifying shifts of +3.99% and +4.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.81 for its industry.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 3.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.