Why TJX (TJX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, TJX (TJX) reached $121.65, with a +1.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 5.55% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 2.68% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.19 billion, down 1.34% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $56.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.17% and +3.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TJX is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.01.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.