Why TJX Stock Popped Today

Key Points TJX beat forecasts for sales and earnings this morning and raised guidance through the end of the year.

TJX's forecast is now ahead of analyst forecasts.

TJX stock costs more than 30 times earnings -- earnings growing at only single-digit rates.

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX), owner of retail brands including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, jumped 6.6% through 9:45 a.m. ET Wednesday after beating analyst forecasts for fiscal Q2 2026 earnings.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast TJX would earn $1.01 per share on less than $14.2 billion in sales, but TJX reported $1.10 per share on sales of $14.4 billion.

TJX Q2 earnings

TJX grew same-store sales 4%. Factoring in sales from newer stores, total sales growth reached 7%. Earnings growth was twice as good as sales -- up 15% year over year.

The company accelerated both sales and earnings growth between Q1 and Q2. H1 sales so far are up only 6%, and earnings 7%.

CEO Ernie Herrman pronounced himself "extremely pleased" with the numbers, noting sales, profit margins, and earnings are all growing "above our plan," leading management to raise guidance.

Is TJX stock a buy?

Not all the news is good. While Herrman says, "The third quarter is off to a strong start," TJX is still only guiding for 2% to 3% same-store sales growth in Q3, and earnings will be only about $1.18 per share, up 3.5% year over year and below analysts' forecast for a $1.22 quarterly profit.

On the plus side, TJX says earnings will grow 6% or 7% through the end of this fiscal year, to $4.52 to $4.57 per share, helped by better-than-expected profit margins. That's more than the $4.51 per share Wall Street forecast, and as much as an $0.18 improvement over previous guidance.

Still, a value investor can wonder: Is 3% sales growth, or even 7% profit growth, enough to justify TJX's rich 31-times-earnings valuation? No. It is not.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.