Why is TJX Stock Poised for Growth in 2025? Key Insights for Investors

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, a leading off-price retailer, continues to demonstrate its ability to attract customers with great value and popular brands. The company’s flexible business model, which offers exceptional deals to consumers, contributed to its second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance. It is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth initiatives, with increasing customer transactions and impressive sales growth. These factors have positioned the company for continued expansion. However, TJX still faces some challenges along the way.

TJX’s Performance Driven by Customer Growth

The TJX Companies' recent performance highlights the strength of its off-price business model. In second-quarter fiscal 2025, the company exceeded expectations for both sales and earnings. A key driver behind this success is the consistent increase in customer transactions, which fueled comparable sales growth across all divisions. Its largest division, Marmaxx, led the way with mid-single-digit growth in comp sales and customer transactions, reflecting the appeal of TJX’s exciting merchandise assortment, great brands and compelling value to consumers across its various geographies.

Expanding Store Footprint and E-Commerce Fuel TJX

One of the pillars of TJX’s growth strategy is its store expansion. In the fiscal second quarter, the company added 29 new locations, bringing its total store count to more than 5,000. In the long term, TJX plans to expand to nearly 6,300 stores, capitalizing on the rising demand for off-price retail. In addition to its core stores, the company sees strong potential for expanding its HomeGoods and HomeSense brands, particularly in the U.S. home market, where it aims to capture further market share. It is also expanding its international footprint through investments in Grupo Axo and Brands for Less, allowing it to tap into growth opportunities in new regions.



Beyond physical stores, The TJX Companies is actively growing its e-commerce presence. As online shopping continues to rise, the company is implementing strategies to enhance its digital offerings. With a streamlined supply chain and a wide range of high-quality, branded merchandise, TJX’s e-commerce platform is becoming a critical component of its growth. Targeted marketing campaigns reinforce the company’s value proposition and drive traffic to its online and physical stores. With a blend of robust in-store traffic and strong e-commerce initiatives, TJX is proving its resilience in a competitive retail landscape.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TJX’s Positive Financial Outlook for Fiscal 2025

The TJX Companies began the fiscal third quarter on a strong note, with solid buying opportunities in the marketplace, positioning the company to ship fresh and attractive merchandise to stores and online throughout the fall and holiday seasons. The company is positive about its potential to capture additional market share across all geographies, continue international growth, deliver greater value to consumers and enhance profitability. For third-quarter fiscal 2025, TJX expects a consolidated comparable store sales increase of 2-3%. Management expects a quarterly pretax profit margin of 11.8-11.9%. The company envisions third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $1.06-$1.08.



Building on its strong second-quarter results, TJX raised its full-year guidance for fiscal 2025. For fiscal 2025, management expects consolidated comparable store sales to increase around 3% now compared with the earlier view of 2-3%. The company now envisions fiscal 2025 EPS to be in the $4.09-$4.13 band, up from the earlier guided range of $4.03-$4.09.

Challenges Ahead for TJX: Cost Pressures and Margin Concerns

Despite its positive outlook, The TJX Companies faces several challenges that could impact its profitability in the coming quarters. Rising store wages and payroll expenses are expected to increase throughout fiscal 2025. In the third quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses are projected to rise to 19.5%, up 10 basis points from the prior year. In addition, higher incentive compensation in the second half of the year may put pressure on the company’s profitability.



Freight expenses could also rise, further straining TJX’s margins. While the company successfully managed gross margins so far, these cost pressures might limit its ability to sustain profitability at current levels. TJX’s international operations expose it to risks from unfavorable currency translations, which could also negatively impact its financial performance.

Long-Term Growth Story Still Intact for TJX

Despite these challenges, TJX’s ability to offer consumers great value while expanding both its store base and e-commerce platform positions it for sustained success. Its strong financial guidance for fiscal 2025 reflects confidence in its growth strategy, even in the face of cost pressures.



For investors, TJX’s combination of strategic store openings, international expansion, and robust online presence offers significant growth potential. While cost challenges may weigh on profitability in the short term, the company’s commitment to delivering value and meeting consumer demand makes it a resilient player in the retail space. At present, TJX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



TJX’s shares have risen 19.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 11.1% growth.

