Why TJX Companies Stock Floated Higher Today

Key Points

It notched a pair of beats in its fiscal third quarter of 2026.

This was mitigated by a slight miss on fourth-quarter earnings guidance.

10 stocks we like better than TJX Companies ›

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) published its latest set of quarterly earnings on Wednesday, which were sufficient to push the retailer's stock higher. Although the company beat the consensus analyst estimates for both sales and profitability, its guidance left something to be desired.

Across-the-board growth

In its third quarter of fiscal 2026, TJX's net sales totaled $15.1 billion, representing a 7% year-over-year increase. That was on the back of a 5% rise in comparable sales over the period. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) grew by 11% to over $1.4 billion, or $1.28 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

On average, analysts tracking TJX stock estimated that the company would book slightly more than $14.8 billion in sales, resulting in earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

The company, best known for operating the TJ Maxx and Marshall's discount retail chains, saw growth in all four of its divisions.

It quoted CEO Ernie Herrman as saying that "We believe this is a testament to our value proposition and treasure-hunt shopping experience, which continue to draw consumers to our retail banners worldwide."

A slight miss

TJX also provided guidance for both its current (fourth) quarter and the entire fiscal year 2026. For the former period, it's modeling growth in "comps" of 2% to 3% over the same quarter of 2025, with EPS expected to land between $1.33 and $1.36. That doesn't quite hit the consensus pundit estimate of $1.37.

The retailer's growth numbers were impressive, particularly considering that all of its reporting divisions saw increases. Consumers are relatively cautious with their money these days, due to economic worries, and TJX is clearly effective in capturing their business. Its stock probably deserved a more significant rise on earnings day.

Should you invest $1,000 in TJX Companies right now?

Before you buy stock in TJX Companies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TJX Companies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.