Why TiVo Stock Just Popped 21%

What happened

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) stock is rocking!

This morning, shares of the maker of digital video recorders (DVRs) soared 21% as of 10:35 a.m. EST after reporting Q4 2019 earnings that were apparently nearly twice as strong as Wall Street had expected this tech stock to produce.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Tuesday night's Q4 report showed TiVo losing $1.75 per diluted share on sales of $175.2 million. The GAAP loss was 25% less than TiVo lost in the year-ago quarter, while sales were up 4% year over year.

It was still a loss, and that's not ordinarily something investors would consider good news. But according to Yahoo! Finance's interpretation of the data, TiVo's GAAP numbers, when translated into the pro forma accounting that Wall Street tends to focus on, worked out to $0.35 per share in pro forma profit, nearly twice the $0.18 profit that analysts were looking for.

And that has investors pretty excited today.

Now what

TiVo also updated its guidance last night (although notably, it said that the guidance "does not include the impact of the Company's previously announced combination with Xperi Corporation").

According to management, TiVo itself expects to record revenue between $650 million and $690 million this year, and to report a loss of no more than $18 million total (on a GAAP basis), with the potential for as much as a $4 million GAAP profit.

Management's estimate for non-GAAP pre-tax income (the number Wall Street focuses on) is for about $165 million. And divided among 129 million shares outstanding, that could work out to as much as $1.28 per share.

That's a pro forma number to be sure, but it's also well ahead of the $1.02-per-share pro forma profit that Wall Street thought TiVo would earn this year.

And it's yet another reason for investors to cheer TiVo stock this morning.

10 stocks we like better than TiVo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and TiVo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.