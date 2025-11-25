Why Titan Machinery Stock Thrashed the Market on Tuesday

Key Points

Analysts were expecting a significant bottom-line loss in the third quarter, but that sure wasn't what they got.

The highly specialized retailer also beat on revenue projections in its third quarter of fiscal 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Titan Machinery ›

Agricultural and construction equipment retailer Titan Machinery's (NASDAQ: TITN) stock experienced a significant surge on Tuesday. The company posted a quarterly earnings report that featured a surprise net profit, among other encouraging developments; with that strong tailwind at its back, Titan's shares closed the day almost 20% higher in value.

Unexpected profit

For its fiscal third quarter of 2026, Titan's revenue totaled $644.5 million, down from the $679.8 million it reported in the same period of 2025. Despite the slide, the company handily beat the average analyst estimate of $599.2 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The bottom line also experienced some erosion. Titan's net income, as reported according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), for the quarter was $1.2 million ($0.05 per share), compared to the year-ago profit of $1.7 million. Again, however, that was far better than the pundit consensus, which anticipated a fairly deep loss of $0.29 per share.

Due mostly to softer sales of equipment, three of Titan's four reporting segments saw sales declines during the quarter. The shining exception was the company's Europe operations, which nearly doubled revenue from $62.4 million to $117 million. Management attributed this to European Union stimulus programs active in Romania.

The company adjusted several of its guidance items for the entirety of 2026. It's now modeling year-over-year growth of 35% to 40% in the Europe segment, where it previously expected a 30% to 40% rise. On the other hand, the construction segment is expected to decline 5% to 10%; the preceding forecast was for a drop of 3% to 8%.

Other guidance items remained unchanged, including the non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss projection of $1.50 to $2.00 per share.

Reasons not to be cheerful

While a surprise net profit is always cause for celebration, it feels to me like too many investors were quick to pop the cork on Titan's third quarter. After all, sales in the largest segment (agriculture) are expected to slide this year, and no company can thrive very long on top-down subsidies for customers. Caution is warranted with this stock following its Tuesday surge.

Should you invest $1,000 in Titan Machinery right now?

Before you buy stock in Titan Machinery, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Titan Machinery wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $576,882!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.