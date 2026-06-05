Why Is Timken (TKR) Up 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Timken (TKR). Shares have added about 14.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Timken due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Timken Company (The) before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

TKR Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Industrial Motion Strength

Timken kicked off 2026 with an earnings and revenue beat, driven by pricing, favorable currency and stronger demand in Industrial Motion. Adjusted earnings were $1.67 per share, up 19.3% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 by 11.3%.

On a reported basis, earnings were $1.40 per share versus $1.11 a year ago.

Revenues rose 8% to $1.23 billion, topping the consensus mark of $1.17 billion by 4.9%. The increase was supported by higher pricing, favorable foreign currency translation and increased volumes in Industrial Motion. Organic sales increased 4.3% versus the first quarter of 2025.

Timken’s Profitability Improves Despite Higher Costs

Cost of products sold increased 7% to $837.3 million. The gross profit was $394 million, a 9.8% increase from the year-ago quarter. The gross margin was 32% compared with 31.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $201.2 million from $184.8 million. Even with these increases, operating income improved 17.1% year over year to $168.6 million aided by pricing and higher volumes, along with benefits from lower material and logistics costs in Engineered Bearings.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $231 million with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 60 basis points year over year to 18.8%, reflecting operating leverage and price/mix gains.

TKR’s Engineered Bearings Sales Rise, Margins Edge Lower

Engineered Bearings delivered sales of $806.2 million, a 6% increase from the prior-year period, driven primarily by higher pricing and favorable currency translation. Volumes were flat year over year, indicating that growth was driven by price and positive currency impact.

Segment profitability, however, softened. Adjusted EBITDA for Engineered Bearings was $159.0 million, essentially flat from $159.2 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 19.7% from 20.9%. Management pointed to positive price/mix, lower material and logistics costs and favorable currency as offsets to incremental tariff costs and higher operating costs, which pressured margins despite higher revenue.

Timken’s Industrial Motion Segment Sees Higher Revenue & Margins

Industrial Motion was the clear growth engine in the quarter, with sales rising 12% year over year to $425.1 million. The increase was driven by higher demand across most sectors, pricing gains and favorable foreign currency translation.

The segment also posted a sharp profitability improvement. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $91.3 million from $67.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 21.5% from 17.7%. Higher volume and positive price/mix were the key tailwinds, while incremental tariff costs remained a headwind.

Timken’s Cash Flow Dips, Shareholder Returns Continue

Net cash provided by operations in the first quarter of 2026 was $39.3 million compared with $58.6 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow was at $0.5 million, reflecting capital spending of $38.8 million as well as working-capital movements that included higher accounts receivable and inventories.

Timken continued returning cash to shareholders. During the quarter, the company paid $25.3 million in dividends and spent $28 million on repurchase of shares.

The company’s board has recently approved a 2.9% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 36 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2026. This marks the 13th year of higher annualized dividend payouts.

The balance sheet remained solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $344.7 million at quarter-end and net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 2.1 times as of March 31, 2026, keeping leverage within a manageable range as the company integrates recent portfolio moves.

TKR Raises 2026 Outlook

Following first-quarter results, Timken increased its 2026 outlook. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.75 and $6.25, reflecting confidence in operating momentum and demand trends.

Management also raised its revenue view, planning for 2026 revenues to be up approximately 5% at the midpoint from 2025, compared with its prior outlook that called for 3% growth at the midpoint. Strategic actions featured prominently alongside the financial update, including the acquisition of Bijur Delimon to expand the company’s presence in market verticals such as rail, power generation and mining, as well as the planned sale of the belts business as part of a portfolio approach focused on margin expansion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Timken has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Timken has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Timken is part of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Over the past month, Garmin (GRMN), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Garmin reported revenues of $1.75 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +14.2%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares with $1.61 a year ago.

Garmin is expected to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.9%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Garmin. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.