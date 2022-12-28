Why Timing the Market Does Not Work

Trying to time the market by avoiding market downturns typically means missing out on the largest upside gains as well. Of the stock market's most profitable days. 78% happen in a bear market or in the first two months of a new bull market. This video breaks it down.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Dec. 27, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

