Why TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR in Focus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) is headquartered in Rio De Janeiro, and is in the Computer and Technology sector. The stock has seen a price change of 30.13% since the start of the year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.31 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.01%. This compares to the Wireless Non-US industry's yield of 1.57% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.61 is up 69.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.81%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR's current payout ratio is 50%. This means it paid out 50% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

TIMB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $0.81 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.50%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that TIMB is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

