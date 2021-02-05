Why Tilray Surged 119.1% in January

What happened

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 119.1% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on a slew of good tidings that began the month prior and continued on into the new year.

So what

It seemed it was just a month of back-to-back-to-back good news for Tilray. First, it announced a pot stock megamerger with Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) to form the largest cannabis company in the world in terms of revenue. Then it and its partner Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) were ready to roll out marijuana drinks in Canada beginning on Jan. 1 when it became legal to do so.

Image source: Getty Images.

Aphria also bought craft brewer SweetWater Brewing last November, one of the fast-growing craft brewers in the country. It's in 27 states and has a popular "420" brand already on the market.

That was followed by the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections where Democrats won both seats, increasing the likelihood marijuana legalization in the U.S. could happen.

TLRY data by YCharts

Tilray ended January with an interview on CNBC where CEO Brendan Kennedy predicted legal marijuana in Canada and Mexico "will ultimately lead the U.S. to implement a federal program here at some point in the next 18 to 24 months."

Now what

With a lot of developments working in Tilray's favor, shares of the marijuana producer continue to climb. If marijuana legalization in the U.S. becomes a reality, expect its stock to grow even more.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.