Why Tilray Stock Sank Today

What happened

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) were sinking 9.8% lower as of 2:47 p.m. EST on Monday following an analyst downgrade of the stock. Cowen analyst Vivien Azer lowered her rating for Tilray to market perform from outperform.

So what

What's more important than an analyst downgrade is the reasoning behind the downgrade. In this case, Vivien Azer now thinks that the challenges that faced marijuana stocks, including Tilray, in 2019 won't be resolved quickly.

In particular, Azer isn't optimistic that new retail cannabis stores will open quickly enough to boost revenue significantly in the near term. She's also concerned about pricing pressure. Consumers in the Canadian adult-use recreational marijuana market have shifted toward value brands, a move that will reduce average selling prices and hurt gross margins for cannabis producers.

Image source: Getty Images.

Although the Cannabis 2.0 market should pick up some momentum in 2020, Azer doesn't think sales will be as great as initially hoped. She now forecasts that total Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 (including adult-use recreational marijuana and medical cannabis as well as taxes) will be 3.5 billion Canadian dollars, 32% lower than her previous projection.

Now what

The next milestone for Tilray will probably be its fourth-quarter update. While the company hasn't scheduled reporting of its Q4 results yet, it should do so soon. Those results probably won't provide a reason for investors to get excited, though. Tilray announced a restructuring initiative earlier this month and cut 10% of its workforce.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.