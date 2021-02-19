Why Tilray Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 14% on Thursday following the cannabis company's fourth-quarter results.

So what

Tilray's revenue rose 20.5% year over year to $56.6 million. A 49% jump in Canadian adult-use sales and a 191% surge in international medical marijuana sales fueled the gains, which were partially offset by an 18% decline in hemp revenue.

Tilray's stock declined sharply on Thursday. Image source: Getty Images.

Notably, Tilray's profitability improved as it scaled its revenue base. Its adjusted gross margin increased to 33% from 23% in the year-ago quarter, due in part to Tilray's cost-reduction initiatives. That resulted in a significantly smaller net loss of $3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $219.8 million, or $2.14 per share, in the prior-year period.

Now what

Despite its solid operational progress, some analysts suggested that investors should hold off on buying Tilray's shares until it completes its impending merger with Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA). The deal, which is expected to take place in the second quarter, will create the largest company by revenue in the cannabis industry.

Moreover, several analysts cautioned that Tilray's stock may have run up too far ahead of its merger with Aphria. On Thursday, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery cut his rating on Tilray's stock from overweight to neutral, citing valuation concerns.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tilray, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.