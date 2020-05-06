Why Tilray Stock Gained 17% in April

What happened

Tilray (NASDAQ: TIL) shareholders outperformed a strong market last month. The stock rose 17% compared to a 13% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That boost only removed a small portion of recent losses, though, and the marijuana stock remains lower by more than 50% so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Tilray didn't announce any company news last month. Instead, shares appear to have risen with the broader market. Indexes jumped last month on growing confidence that the retailing industry is about to reopen in Canada after pausing for COVID-19 social distancing efforts. That optimistic reading was amplified in Tilray's stock, given its sharp decline in the prior month.

Now what

The cannabis specialist will announce first-quarter earnings results on May 11, and most investors are expecting to see sales more than double to about $51 million. The first quarter runs through March, which is a period that includes about two weeks of widespread retailing closures. Shareholders will be watching that report for signs of the scale of the business slowdown, along with any signs that Tilray is moving closer to achieving sustainable profitability.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.