Why Tilray Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 9.5% on Tuesday after government leaders in Germany postponed a final vote on a bill to legalize marijuana until next year. The vote was initially planned for this week.

Germany delays its cannabis legalization vote

As a leader in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution -- and noting its European headquarters office is located in Germany -- Tilray obviously has much to gain with every country that legalizes the drug. Tilray chairman and CEO Irwin Simon even traveled to Germany recently to visit its Parliament and discuss cannabis ahead of the vote.

Late yesterday, however, the vote was called off after leaders of the country's Social Democratic Party (SPD) voiced concerns over the legalization proposal.

"It always has to be approved by the parliamentary groups in the end," wrote Dirk Heidenblut, an SPD member responsible for the party's cannabis policy, in a social media post. "And if a faction leader, in this case the SPD, has concerns, then it cannot be set up yet."

What's next for Tilray investors?

Even so, Simon remained confident Germany remains on track to eventually legalize marijuana.

"Tilray is well set for the German market, which is the biggest market in the European market," Simon told Bloomberg after the delayed vote became public. "So we're really excited about it, and in my opinion, it's not a matter of if it will happen, it's when it will happen."

Indeed, Heidenblut noted that as long as the bill advances through Germany's parliament by the end of January 2024, it shouldn't have a significant impact on the country's planned schedule for implementing legalization. The early stages of that process could start as early as April 2024.

Perhaps that's fitting for Tilray, considering today's pullback simply erased a roughly equivalent gain yesterday. Over the longer term, however, I think it remains arguably the best-positioned marijuana stock the market has to offer.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tilray Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.