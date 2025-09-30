Why Tilray Brands Soared Monday and Pulled Back Some on Tuesday

Key Points Tilray's shares initially fell more than 12% shortly after the market opened on Tuesday.

Monday's surge followed a video posted by President Trump promoting CBD for seniors, which sparked a sector-wide rally.

Even after today's drop, the stock remains up sharply for the week.

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) declined as much as 12.4% on Tuesday, but were down about 9% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The pullback comes a day after a dramatic rally in cannabis names sparked by a video posted by President Donald Trump that touted cannabidiol's (CBD) benefits for seniors, and floated the idea of Medicare or Medicaid coverage.

Why yesterday's pop reversed

On Monday, Tilray jumped about 60%, as the video rekindled hopes for a friendlier policy backdrop and drew momentum traders into the group. Sector ETFs and peers surged in tandem, signaling a broad, sentiment-driven move rather than company-specific news. Today's decline looks like profit taking after the outsized move, with shares still up about 50% this week at the time of this writing.

What the setup looks like now

Tilray remains a policy-sensitive, sentiment-heavy stock. Further, you could argue that it's an extremely speculative investment as well, given that the company still isn't profitable.

At a market capitalization near $2 billion versus fiscal 2025 revenue of about $821 million, investors are paying a low-single-digit price-to-sales multiple for a business still working toward durable profitability and U.S. optionality. That said, any concrete federal progress -- for example, easing tax burdens via rescheduling -- could keep volatility high in both directions.

For long-term investors, the risk-reward now hinges less on one video and more on the cadence of actual policy steps and execution across Tilray's cannabis and beverage portfolios.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.