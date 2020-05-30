Why Tilray and OrganiGram Holdings Got Slammed on Friday

What happened

A pair of marijuana stocks, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), both dropped notably in price on Friday (by 5.2% and 7%, respectively).

The culprit seems to be another weed title, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), which earlier in the day published an awful quarterly earnings release.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Canopy Growth is a leading company in the sector. Since basically every cannabis business in North America remains very dependent on this continent's market, they have all struggled with the numerous challenges of operating in their industry. Therefore, wherever a big marijuana company goes, the others broadly follow.

This affected Tilray and Organigram, even though neither had proprietary bad news to report on Friday. If either company were somehow exceptional or had shown a ray of promise recently, they might not have been blasted by the Canopy Growth wave.

They're not exceptional, however. OrganiGram's latest quarterly results showed worrying revenue erosion, in addition to a host of other concerns. Tilray is managing to grow revenue, but its losses are considerable. Plus, there's little indication that a recent big acquisition -- Manitoba Harvest -- will be much of a game changer.

Now what

Canopy Growth is trimming expectations, saying that it's enacting a strategic reset to more narrowly focus its business. That should drive investors away from the stock, and if they can't get interested in Canopy Growth, they won't be eager to buy shares of Tilray or OrganiGram, either.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.